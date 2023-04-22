No. 21 A&M Upsets Gamecocks to Advance to SEC Semifinals

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team secured the upset over the No. 6 team in the nation South Carolina (4-2) to punch its ticket to SEC Tournament semifinals. The Aggies will face the tournament’s No. 1 seed Georgia, Saturday, April 22, at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, with first serve set for 3 p.m.

The Aggies (18-10, 9-5 SEC) earned their highest ranked win of the season topping No. 6 South Carolina (19-6, 8-5 SEC). A&M doubled down for its second SEC Tournament win to advance to the semifinals for the eighth time since joining the conference, claiming redemption after dropping the regular season meeting with the Gamecocks earlier in the year.

Facing a deficit after doubles, sophomore transfer JC Roddick continued his incredible SEC Tournament form, as he secured another dominant win on court 6. He faced the Gamecocks’ Jake Beasley and claimed back-to-back 6-1 sets to win his contest and knot the match at 1.

No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand continued the Maroon & White’s charge, securing himself a victory and an Aggie lead on court 4. The graduate transfer flipped the script on South Carolina’s No. 118 Raphael Lambling, as he came back after dropping the opening set to then claim the next two and the match (4-6, 6-0, 6-2).

Minutes later, Matthis Ross extended the advantage even further on court 5. The junior battled through two highly contested sets with No. 96 Casey Hoole (7-6(5), 7-5), putting the Aggies in striking distance to take the overall match.

South Carolina capitalized on an Aggie injury on court 2, as it moved within a point, 3-2. However, graduate Guido Marson delivered in the biggest moment as he pulled a reverse sweep, taking the second and third sets (4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1), winning the match (4-2) and punching the Maroon & White’s ticket to the semifinals.

Fans can follow the team’s semifinals action on SEC Network+, while live stats are available all week through Auburn’s website.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

(TAMU) No. 64 Raphael Perot – (USC) No. 8 Toby Samuel – (7-5, 5-7, 5-3) unfinished

(USC) No. 17 Connor Thomson Def. (TAMU) Giulio Perego – (4-6, 6-2, 6-2)

(TAMU) Guido Marson Def. (USC) No. 125 James Story – (4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand Def. No. 118 Raphael Lambling – (4-6, 6-0, 6-2)

(TAMU) Matthis Ross Def. (USC) No. 96 Casey Hoole – (7-6(5), 7-5)

(TAMU) JC Roddick Def. (USC) Jake Beasley – (6-1, 6-1)

Doubles Matches

(USC) No. 1 Connor Thomson/Toby Samuel Def. (TAMU) No. 71 Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins – (6-0)

(TAMU) Trey Hilderbrand/Giulio Perego Def. (USC) No. 44 Jake Beasley/James Story – (6-2)

(USC) Raphael Lambling/Casey Hoole Def. (TAMU) Kenner Taylor/Raphael Perot – (6-1)

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 16.

Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot pace A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia and Kenner Taylor hold perfect 4-0 records in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (12 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won 11 ranked matches this season, five of those have been the top 25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team jumped from No. 24 to No. 21 in the team rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 50 Noah Schachter, No. 64 Raphael Perot, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 125 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand and No. 71 Rollins/Matthis Ross

