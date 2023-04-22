No. 24 Texas A&M Evens Series at Ole Miss

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team won game two, 6-3, Saturday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Texas A&M (28-17, 9-11 SEC) came out swinging with a four spot in the opening frame that proved to be the difference as the Aggies evened the series with Ole Miss (27-20, 6-11 SEC).

After coming in relief in the third inning, Emily Leavitt (9-5) sat down five Rebels and allowed three hits, two walks and one run in 3.1 innings for the win.

The Rebels lone major threat came in the third inning scoring two runs to trim the lead to 4-2, before Julia Cottrill extended the lead back to four with a two-RBI double to right center in the top of the fourth.

Ole Miss attempted to threaten in the final frame with a solo shot to left field, before Emiley Kennedy entered the circle and slammed the door shut with a fly out, ground out and strikeout for her second save of the season.

UP NEXT

The series victory is up for grabs with the first pitch set for Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

