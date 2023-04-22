Ten women honored at 29th Annual You’re the Tops Luncheon

The luncheon provides a platform to honor and recognize the amazing work being done by women right here in our community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ten Brazos Valley women were honored Saturday at the Hilton College Station for the 29th Annual You’re the Tops Luncheon benefitting The Prenatal Clinic.

The luncheon provides a platform to honor and recognize the amazing work being done by women right here in our community.

Prenatal Clinic Executive Director Lynn Clary Yeager, who has been part of the event for years, said she is in awe every year at the women in the Brazos Valley.

“It is just an opportunity to celebrate, just be a part of a community, know that you’ve made a difference in someone’s life. How do you get over that? How do you process that? It’s just a great feeling,” Yeager said.

The following women were honored:

- Dianne Dusold

- Jennifer Hodson

- Monica Ruiz Lerma

- Katina Osth

- Suzanne Phelps

- Rhonda Putz

- Sharron Rosedahl

- Vicki Smith-Dicky

- Tiffany Stewart

- Molly Christopher Watson

The Prenatal Clinic helps provide community-centered prenatal care and education to women who cannot afford it.

KBTX’s Karla Castillo emceed the event.

