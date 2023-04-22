Texas A&M Figure Skating holding exhibition Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Figure Skating Team is hosting an exhibition this weekend that is open for anyone to attend.

Their goal is to spread the word about the team and also show off some of their most recent accomplishments. President of the skating team, Catherine Ridley, says the idea got started in 2016 but has slowly grown to 35 skaters bringing home medals from regional competitions.

“It was more of just a casual social organization, but it’s really picked up in the last four years as a real sports team and we’ve become really competitive over that time,” she said.

The exhibition will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Spirit Ice Arena. Ridley says this event is open to everyone, but their team is made up of just A&M students.

“We have people who are you know, Ph.D. students who are like 25, 26 27, and then we all have like people who are freshmen who are 18. Would love to see you there. It’s going to be a great event, family-friendly and best part of all, it’s free,” she said.

