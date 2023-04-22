Women’s Basketball Lands Elite Transfer Kyndall Hunter

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced Friday the addition of former McDonald’s All-American Kyndall Hunter to the 2023-24 roster.

“We are thrilled to have Kyndall join us in Aggieland,” Taylor said. “She is a competitor that will impact the game in a number of ways. Her scoring prowess and ability to create for others elevates us on the offensive end. We cannot wait to see how she influences the community and grows during her time at A&M.”

Hunter comes to Aggieland after spending the last two years at Texas. The redshirt sophomore sat out last season and appeared in 21 contests with one start during her freshman year. The Houston native scored a career-best 27 points while going 10-of-13 from the field and 7-of-8 from beyond the arc in her collegiate debut.

The 5-7 guard was a 2021 McDonald’s All-American and was ranked as the No. 24 prospect in the 2021 class by espnW HoopGurlz. She was named the 2021 Houston Chronicle All-Greater Houston Girls Basketball Co-Player of the Year and averaged 18.9 points, 2.7 assists and shot 42% from deep during her senior campaign.

The former five-star recruit ranked third on the Longhorn roster in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 38.9% of her shots from deep during her freshman campaign. Hunter averaged 3.0 points and 8.1 minutes per game during her first collegiate season.

