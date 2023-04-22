Women’s Hoops Adds 2023 Prospect Vanessa Saidu

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the signing of 2023 prospect Vanessa Saidu to the 2023-24 roster on Saturday.

“We are extremely excited to add a prospect like Vanessa in the late signing period,” Taylor said. “She is a hidden gem and will have a great future at Texas A&M. Her potential is untapped, and we can’t wait to get her on campus and get to work. 12th Man, you will adore her infectious personality and love for Aggieland!”

The Minneapolis native played her senior campaign at Robbinsdale Cooper High School where she helped lead her team to a 19-6 record and advanced to the second round of the 4A Section 6 state playoffs. The 6-2 forward earned 2023 CCX All-Area Girls Basketball Team Honorable Mention this year.

Saidu averaged 14.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.

Saidu joins Erica Moon, Kylie Marshall and Solè Williams as the incoming freshman class. The class was ranked as 20th in the country by espnW prior to Saidu’s addition.

