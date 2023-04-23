Aggies SEC Championship Run Ends in Semifinals

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Texas A&M Aggies were narrowly defeated by the Florida Gators in SEC Men’s Golf Championship semifinal action, 3-2, Saturday afternoon at the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

Florida earned the match’s first point with the second pair on the course. Leading 1UP after 14 holes, the Gators’ John DuBois claimed the next two with birdie and par to earn the tally, 3&2. Paysse led the match early after winning holes No. 2 and 5 and the pair was even at the turn.

The third tandem on the course was the next to finish play. Daniel Rodrigues won the first hole of the round, but Florida’s Fred Biondi answered back with points on the next two. Biondi held a 1UP lead heading into the back nine and secured the point with birdies on No. 13 and 16 to prevail 3&2.

The Aggies briefly trimmed the lead back to one when Phichaksn Maichon halved No. 16 to win 3&2. His match was even through four holes before claiming No. 5 and No. 7 with birdies and No. 8 with a par. Florida’s Yuxin Lin would draw no closer than 2UP the remainder of the match.

The Gators wrapped up the contest when Vishnu Sadagopan conceded the final hole, giving Matthew Kress the point, 2UP. Sadagopan lost the first four holes of the match, but stormed back to claim No. 8, 9 and 10 to cut it to 1UP down the stretch.

Sam Bennett was leading Florida’s Ricky Castillo 2UP on the hole No. 16 when the match wrapped up.

The Aggies learn their next assignment when the NCAA Selection Show airs on the Golf Channel, Wednesday, May 3 at 12 Noon.

The NCAA Regionals are slated for May 15-17 at six sites. The venue nearest to Aggieland is 360 miles away at Jimmy Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. The other sites include Auburn University Golf Club (Auburn, Alabama), Eagle Eye (Bath, Michigan), Bear’s Best Las Vegas, The Institute Golf Club (Morgan Hill, California) and The Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, South Carolina).

RESULTS

Matthew Kress, UF defeats Vishnu Sadagopan, A&M – 2UP

John DuBois, UF defeats William Paysse, A&M – 3&2

Fred Biondi, UF defeats Daniel Rodrigues, A&M – 3&2

Phickaskn Maichon, A&M defeats Yuxin Lin, UF – 3&2

Sam Bennett, A&M 2UP on Charlie Crockett, UF

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the quarterfinal match...

”This morning we played well. Once Sammy (Sam Bennett) got ahead we were leading in all five matches basically the rest of the round. The guys did great this morning, got off to a nice start and kept moving along and taking care of business. Not much more you can say when you win like that.”

On the semifinal match...

”This afternoon, we faced great team with a lot of experience. It was a close match, the kind of match you’re going to be in when you’re playing at Greyhawk (NCAA Championship). We have to play better. You need to get three points. Despite being in all five matches, there were things we could’ve done to get third point. We need to be better in those situations. We need to learn from this one, gain that experience and use it moving forward.”

On the talent at the SEC Championship...

”This is a loaded conference. To come in here, make match play and win a good match in the quarterfinals isn’t an easy task. Then to play Florida in a really tight semifinal match all day long, the guys showed a lot of guts. We’re a very good golf team with a lot of things to be proud of, but we need to be better. We need to handle some situations better and we’ll talk about those and improve from this. But it stings, because only one team gets a trophy in the end. That opportunity is gone now, so that will sting for a little while for sure.

