Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley hosts A Night of Magic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was magic in the air Saturday night for the largest fundraiser of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley.

The group hosted “A Night of Magic” at the Legends Event Center.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley pairs children in the community with a mentor to positively impact their lives.

“We truly believe at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley that every youth deserves to have a professionally supported mentor in their life so that they can have a better future,” Mentoring Services Manager Amea Thompson said.

“Tonight is important to make sure we have the sufficient amount of funds to make sure our programs run efficiently,” Thompson said.

Professional Magician and Entertainer Curt Miller wowed the crowd with his tricks.

