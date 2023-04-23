Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say

A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG)
By WKMG staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women.

Orange County deputies say a witness caught him in the act at Hollywood Studios, and he admitted to having hundreds more videos when they started asking him questions.

Deputies say they responded after they got a call in March about an employee filming an upskirt video of a woman. In the arrest affidavit, they say that employee was 26-year-old Jorge Diaz Vega.

In a recorded interview, deputies say Vega admitted he had been taking videos up the dresses or skirts of unknown females in the theme park for approximately six years.

According to the report, he told investigators he had an estimated 500 videos on his phone. Deputies say Vega explained he took them because it was “hard to find them online.”

He said he filmed multiple women in a Star Wars gift shop where he says guests often went to buy lightsabers.

A deputy wrote the suspect “said taking videos was a guilty pleasure for him,” as he showed deputies multiple images on his phone.

In the report, deputies say Vega claimed to suffer from an illness, but specifics were redacted.

Even with the diagnosis, deputies say he knew right from wrong.

In response to questions about the allegations, Disney said, “The individual does not work for the company.”

Vega is currently free on $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Saturday morning when her home was engulfed by flames in the Blackjack community.
Fatal fire in Robertson County under investigation
The aftermath of Thursday’s storm has left one family in Milam County picking up the pieces.
Family loses multiple barns from storm damage in Milam County
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price
Those honored ranged from the graduation years of 1917 all the way to 2026.
Muster 2023 brings thousands to Reed, hundreds of events held around the world
File Photo: Ten Commandments monument
Public schools would have to display Ten Commandments under bill passed by Texas Senate

Latest News

FILE - Deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County, Texas, where...
9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting
FILE - White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the...
Biden expected to tap Julie Chavez Rodriguez to run campaign
A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG...
Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff