George Bush Presidential Library & Museum celebrate 25 years with live music, fireworks

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum has been a part of College Station for a quarter of a century and Saturday the community came out to celebrate.

The silver celebration started Saturday morning with free admission into the museum all day.

Some musical groups from Texas A&M University like the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, Aggieland Mariachi, and The Singing Cadets performed.

Killer Dueling Pianos also took the stage to take song requests.

A fireworks show capped off the event for the evening.

Bush Library & Museum Acting Director Robert Holzweiss said seeing the community come out to celebrate their 25th anniversary is one of the reasons why President Bush wanted to bring his museum to College Station.

“From the moment President Bush announced coming to College Station with his library, The College Station community has wrapped their arms around us, supported us and embraced us, and supported us every step of the way. We could not be more grateful for all of their support,” said Holzweiss.

The Library plans to continue celebrating with more events centered around what would have been President Bush’s 100th Birthday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of an airline employee who died in a crash at the Airport in...
Airline worker dies of injuries suffered at Texas airport
A trained storm spotter reported a funnel, and possible tornado, to the National Weather...
Possible tornado reported in Mumford Thursday evening
Several recent shootings in the U.S. have been attributed to individuals showing up at the...
Attorney weighs in after several people were shot after showing up at the wrong place
Eric Champagne Price, 28, of Hearne, was arrested by deputies and booked into the Robertson...
Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting juvenile at work in Hearne
The aftermath of Thursday’s storm has left one family in Milam County picking up the pieces.
Family loses multiple barns from storm damage in Milam County

Latest News

The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum has been a part of College Station for a quarter...
George Bush Presidential Library & Museum celebrate 25 years with live music, fireworks
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley hosts A Night of Magic
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley hosts A Night of Magic
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)