Kats drop first WAC series of the season

Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston struggled at the plate in a 2-1 loss to Utah Valley in the series finale at Don Sanders Stadium on Sunday. 

The Bearkats dropped their first Western Athletic Conference series of the season after losing to the Wolverines 15-9 on Saturday. Sam Houston (23-18, 15-6) won the first game 3-1 on Friday. 

The Bearkats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Justin Wishkoski reached on a single with one out and moved to third on a throwing error. Walker Janek drove him on a groundout up the middle. 

The Wolverines tied it in the third inning thanks to a failed pickoff attempt at first base that turned into a two-base throwing error. A groundout to first base brought the run home. 

Sam Houston gave Utah Valley another run in the eighth. After a lead off double, relief pitcher Braden Davis walked three straight batters to bring home the game winner. 

The Kats return to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they travel to College Station to play Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Robertson County located in the Blackjack...
Firefighters respond to house fire in Robertson County
The aftermath of Thursday’s storm has left one family in Milam County picking up the pieces.
Family loses multiple barns from storm damage in Milam County
Emergent said in a statement Thursday that it is aiming for an out-of-pocket price of less than...
Narcan maker aims for $50 over-the-counter price
Those honored ranged from the graduation years of 1917 all the way to 2026.
Muster 2023 brings thousands to Reed, hundreds of events held around the world
File Photo: Ten Commandments monument
Public schools would have to display Ten Commandments under bill passed by Texas Senate

Latest News

No. 21 A&M Falls to No. 4 Georgia in SEC Semifinals
Bost Delivers Late to Push Aggies Past Kentucky
The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum has been a part of College Station for a quarter...
George Bush Presidential Library & Museum celebrate 25 years with live music, fireworks
Texas A&M Golf
Aggies SEC Championship Run Ends in Semifinals