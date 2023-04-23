Kats drop first WAC series of the season

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston struggled at the plate in a 2-1 loss to Utah Valley in the series finale at Don Sanders Stadium on Sunday.

The Bearkats dropped their first Western Athletic Conference series of the season after losing to the Wolverines 15-9 on Saturday. Sam Houston (23-18, 15-6) won the first game 3-1 on Friday.

The Bearkats took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Justin Wishkoski reached on a single with one out and moved to third on a throwing error. Walker Janek drove him on a groundout up the middle.

The Wolverines tied it in the third inning thanks to a failed pickoff attempt at first base that turned into a two-base throwing error. A groundout to first base brought the run home.

Sam Houston gave Utah Valley another run in the eighth. After a lead off double, relief pitcher Braden Davis walked three straight batters to bring home the game winner.

The Kats return to action Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they travel to College Station to play Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park.

