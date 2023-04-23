No. 2 Aggies Reach Third-Straight SEC Tournament Final

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team punched its ticket to the SEC Tournament final for the third-straight year, as it bested No. 4 seed Florida (4-2). The Aggies will aim to defend their title, playing the winner of Georgia/Tennessee, Sunday, April 23, at the Billingsley Tennis Center, with first serve set for 1 p.m.

The Aggies (27-1, 13-0 SEC) advanced to the SEC Tournament finals for the third-straight year in a back-and-forth semifinal with Florida (16-7, 9-4 SEC). A&M went up early following a pair of tiebreak doubles wins, and a Mary Stoiana masterclass on court 1 in singles. However, the Aggies had to battle through some adversity on the remaining courts to ensure their place in the championship.

“That was a highly entertaining college tennis match today,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We were able to come away with a highly contested doubles point, which turned out to be crucial as we went down in five first sets early. However, we turned most of them around and found a way to get the win.”

The Maroon & White faced an uphill battle as the Gators opened doubles taking court 3. The Aggies, however, were ready as they fought all the way back and won a pair of tiebreakers to claim the point. No. 25 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing survived a tough contest on court 1 versus No. 21 Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee (7-6(4)) to tie the teams with one match each. Moments later No. 55 Stoiana/Mia Kupres finished the job, outlasting No. 74 Carly Briggs/Rachel Gailis (7-6(3)) to secure the lead heading into singles.

Aiming to bounce back from just her second loss of the year in Friday’s quarterfinals, No. 2 Stoiana showed why she is one of the elite players in the nation. The sophomore dominated No. 25 Sara Dahlstrom on court 1 for her 20th singles dual match win of the season, doubling the Maroon & White’s advantage, 2-0.

The Gators struck back with a win on court 3, but A&M countered through No. 73 Ewing. She secured a come-from-behind win on court 2 over No. 45 Briggs (2-6, 6-2, 6-4) to claim her 15th dual match win of the season, and left the Aggies one point away from victory, 3-1.

With Florida edging closer through a win on court 4, freshman Jeanette Mireles left no doubt as she punched A&M’s ticket to the SEC Tournament finals for the third-straight year. She outlasted Spee on court 6 (5-7, 6-1, 6-1), securing her 10th conference singles win of the year.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (UF) No. 25 Sara Dahlstrom – (6-1, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 73 Salma Ewing Def. (UF) No. 45 Carly Briggs – (2-6, 6-2, 6-4)

(UF) No. 100 Alicia Dudeney Def. (TAMU) No. 57 Mia Kupres – (6-3, 6-4)

(UF) Rachel Gailis Def. (TAMU) No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith – (7-6(3), 1-6, 7-5)

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov – (UF) Emily De Oliveira – (4-6, 6-4, 5-4) unfinished

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles Def. (UF) Bente Spee – (5-7, 6-1, 6-1)

Doubles Results

(TAMU) No. 25 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing Def. (UF) No. 21 Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee – (7-6(4))

(TAMU) No. 55 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (UF) No. 74 Carly Briggs/Rachel Gailis – (7-6(3))

(UF) Emma Shelton/Sophie Williams Def. (TAMU) Jeanette Mireles/Gianna Pielet – (2-6)

MATCH STATS

Mary Stoiana leads the team with 20 dual match singles wins.

Stoiana leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .909 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .913.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 20 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .909.

The Aggies boast a .947 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 20-2 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 19-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 31-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 55 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Salma Ewing is on a six-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Stoiana is undefeated in dual match doubles play among two pairs, 18-0.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 26 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only two matches on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 20 ranked matches this season, 10 of those have been the top 25.

A&M has lost only four doubles points through 28 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 11 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has broken the program record for all-time doubles wins with 119.

The Aggies have won back-to-back outright SEC regular season titles.

ITA RANKINGS

The team has remained ranked No. 2 in the nation since February 28.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 53 Carson Branstine, No. 57 Mia Kupres, No. 73 Salma Ewing, No. 111 Gianna Pielet and No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 25 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 55 Stoiana/Kupres and No. 63 Stoiana/Goldsmith.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors seven times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 18.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Jayci Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

