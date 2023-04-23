No. 21 A&M Falls to No. 4 Georgia in SEC Semifinals

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell in the SEC Tournament semifinals to No. 1 seed Georgia (4-0) at the Yarbrough Tennis Center Saturday.

The Aggies’ (18-11, 7-5 SEC) impressive run the SEC Tournament came to an end following a loss to the No. 4 team in the country, and No. 1 seed in the tournament, Georgia (20-5, 12-0 SEC). A&M’s journey to the semifinals was an impressive one, with a 4-3 decision in the second round over Vanderbilt, followed by an upset win over No. 6 South Carolina (4-2) in the quarterfinals.

A&M battled some of the best players in the nation and put up a great fight against the regular season SEC champions. In doubles, the Bulldogs claimed a pair of courts early, but Trey Hilderbrand/JC Roddick were mounting a comeback on court 2 (3-4) which was left unfinished due to the point being clinched.

No. 125 Pierce Rollins was going back-and-forth with the No. 15 player in the nation Philip Henning, losing a tight opening set in a tiebreaker and then being tied at four in the second set (7-6(1), 4-4) as the match was decided.

Guido Marson also lost a tight opening set in a tiebreaker which went beyond seven points, and then was in the middle of the second set before the match was left unfinished (7-6(1), 4-1).

Finally, JC Roddick faced a deficit following the opening set, but responded quickly in the second. The sophomore carried all the momentum and was tied in the third (4-6, 6-2, 1-1) carrying the momentum before the match was clinched.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

(UGA) No. 4 Ethan Quinn Def. (TAMU) No. 64 Raphael Perot – (7-6(2), 6-3)

(TAMU) No. 125 Pierce Rollins – (UGA) No. 15 Philip Henning – (6-7(1), 4-4) unfinished

(TAMU) Guido Marson – (UGA) No. 119 Trent Bryde – (6-7(7), 1-4) unfinished

(UGA) No. 101 Blake Croyder Def. (TAMU) No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand – (6-3, 6-4)

(UGA) Miguel Perez Pena Def. (TAMU) Matthis Ross – (6-4, 6-1)

(TAMU) JC Roddick – (UGA) Teodor Giusca – (4-6, 6-2, 1-1) unfinished

Doubles Matches

(UGA) No. 7 Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde Def. (TAMU) No. 71 Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins – (6-2)

(TAMU) Trey Hilderbrand/JC Roddick – (UGA) Philip Henning/Teodor Giusca – (3-4) unfinished

(UGA) Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston Def. (TAMU) Kenner Taylor/Raphael Perot – (6-4)

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 16.

Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot pace A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia and Kenner Taylor hold perfect 4-0 records in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (12 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won 11 ranked matches this season, five of those have been the top 25.

The Aggies have reached the SEC Tournament semifinals eight times since they joined the SEC (does not include Covid season).

ITA RANKINGS

The team jumped from No. 24 to No. 21 in the team rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 50 Noah Schachter, No. 64 Raphael Perot, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 125 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand and No. 71 Rollins/Matthis Ross

AWARDS

Kenner Taylor was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

