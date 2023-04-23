No. 21 A&M Falls to No. 4 Georgia in SEC Semifinals

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 22, 2023
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell in the SEC Tournament semifinals to No. 1 seed Georgia (4-0) at the Yarbrough Tennis Center Saturday.

The Aggies’ (18-11, 7-5 SEC) impressive run the SEC Tournament came to an end following a loss to the No. 4 team in the country, and No. 1 seed in the tournament, Georgia (20-5, 12-0 SEC). A&M’s journey to the semifinals was an impressive one, with a 4-3 decision in the second round over Vanderbilt, followed by an upset win over No. 6 South Carolina (4-2) in the quarterfinals.

A&M battled some of the best players in the nation and put up a great fight against the regular season SEC champions. In doubles, the Bulldogs claimed a pair of courts early, but Trey Hilderbrand/JC Roddick were mounting a comeback on court 2 (3-4) which was left unfinished due to the point being clinched.

No. 125 Pierce Rollins was going back-and-forth with the No. 15 player in the nation Philip Henning, losing a tight opening set in a tiebreaker and then being tied at four in the second set (7-6(1), 4-4) as the match was decided.

Guido Marson also lost a tight opening set in a tiebreaker which went beyond seven points, and then was in the middle of the second set before the match was left unfinished (7-6(1), 4-1).

Finally, JC Roddick faced a deficit following the opening set, but responded quickly in the second. The sophomore carried all the momentum and was tied in the third (4-6, 6-2, 1-1) carrying the momentum before the match was clinched.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

(UGA) No. 4 Ethan Quinn Def. (TAMU) No. 64 Raphael Perot – (7-6(2), 6-3)

(TAMU) No. 125 Pierce Rollins – (UGA) No. 15 Philip Henning – (6-7(1), 4-4) unfinished

(TAMU) Guido Marson – (UGA) No. 119 Trent Bryde – (6-7(7), 1-4) unfinished

(UGA) No. 101 Blake Croyder Def. (TAMU) No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand – (6-3, 6-4)

(UGA) Miguel Perez Pena Def. (TAMU) Matthis Ross – (6-4, 6-1)

(TAMU) JC Roddick – (UGA) Teodor Giusca – (4-6, 6-2, 1-1) unfinished

Doubles Matches

(UGA) No. 7 Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde Def. (TAMU) No. 71 Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins – (6-2)

(TAMU) Trey Hilderbrand/JC Roddick – (UGA) Philip Henning/Teodor Giusca – (3-4) unfinished

(UGA) Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston Def. (TAMU) Kenner Taylor/Raphael Perot – (6-4)

MATCH STATS

  • Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 16.
  • Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot pace A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.
  • Rahul Dhokia and Kenner Taylor hold perfect 4-0 records in dual match singles play.
  • Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

  • Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (12 players).
  • Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.
  • The Maroon & White have won 11 ranked matches this season, five of those have been the top 25.
  • The Aggies have reached the SEC Tournament semifinals eight times since they joined the SEC (does not include Covid season).

ITA RANKINGS

  • The team jumped from No. 24 to No. 21 in the team rankings.
  • Ranked in singles: No. 50 Noah Schachter, No. 64 Raphael Perot, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 125 Pierce Rollins.
  • Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand and No. 71 Rollins/Matthis Ross

AWARDS

  • Kenner Taylor was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

