No. 24 Texas A&M Outslugs Ole Miss, 13-8

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team outslug Ole Miss, 13-8, to win the series Sunday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Sunday’s game mirrored game two as Texas A&M (29-17, 10-11 SEC) jumped out to a hot start scoring five runs in the opening frame, including a grand slam courtesy of Rylen Wiggins.

The Maroon & White extended the lead to seven in the second inning after Star Ferguson wreaked havoc on the basepaths stealing third and scoring on a throwing error, followed by Amari Harper scoring Koko Wooley with a single.

Ole Miss (27-21, 6-12 SEC) quickly answered with a two-run home run, before the Aggies punched back in the third frame after a Ferguson single, Harper triple and Trinity Cannon single to score Harper to make it 9-2.

The Rebels did not go away quietly scoring three runs each in the fifth and the seventh as the Aggies prevailed each threat scoring two runs each in the final two innings.

Starter Emily Leavitt (10-6) earned the win after going 4.2 innings allowing six hits and five runs, while striking out three. Emiley Kennedy closed the game out striking out two in 2.0 innings of work, while allowing three hits and three runs.

The conference series win marks the fourth for Texas A&M, equaling the most SEC series wins in a season since 2018.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland to host Prairie View A&M Tuesday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network+.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Rylen Wiggins - 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R

Amari Harper – 3-for-4, 1 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 HBP

Star Ferguson – 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB

Trinity Cannon – 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Koko Wooley and Amari Harper singled to start the game, followed by Trinity Cannon with a single to score Wooley. Julia Cottrill walked before Rylen Wiggins hit her first career grand slam over the left field fence. TAMU 5, OLE MISS 0

T2 | Star Ferguson walked, followed by a single from Wooley. Ferguson stole third and scored on a throwing error. Amari Harper singled to score Wooley. TAMU 7, OLE MISS 0

B2 | Brady reached on a fielder’s choice before Allee homered to left center. TAMU 7, OLE MISS 2

T3 | Ferguson singled and scored after Harper tripled to right field. Cannon singled to third base to score Harper. TAMU 9, OLE MISS 2

B5 | Lassiter singled to left field and scored after Whitley doubled to right center. Sikes tripled to score Whitley, followed by Smith with a double to left center to score sikes. TAMU 9, OLE MISS 5

T6 | Grace Uribe hit a two RBI pinch-hit single to score Smith after she walked and Wiggins after she doubled. TAMU 11, OLE MISS 5

T7 | Harper walked and Cannon was hit-by-pitch. Harper and Cannon scored after Smith struck out swinging and reached on a throwing error by the catcher. TAMU 13, OLE MISS 5

B7 | Smith homered to center field. Brady hit a two-run home run after Kamoku singled down the right field line. TAMU 13, OLE MISS 8

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Postgame interviews are available on 12thman.com/pressconference.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.