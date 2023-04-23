Pickup truck driver hits woman on motorcycle
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A woman on a motorcycle was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck, according to reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The collision occurred on Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County.
A spokesman for DPS said it happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of an F150 failed to yield the right of way and struck the motorcycle.
The victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
No other details were immediately released.
