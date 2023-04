2023 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Class 6A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bryan vs Mansfield Lake Ridge

Game 1: Thursday, April 27th at 6:30 p.m. - Lake Ridge High School

Game 2: Friday, April 28th at 6:30 p.m. - Bryan High School

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, April 29th - TBD

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

College Station vs Killeen Ellison

Game 1: Thursday, April 27th at 6:00 p.m. - Cougar Field

Game 2: Friday, April 28th at 6:00 p.m. - Ellison High School

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, April 29th at 1:00 p.m. - Cougar Field

Brenham vs TBD

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (if necessary):

Huntsville vs TBD

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (if necessary):

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Caldwell vs Houston Washington

Friday, April 28th at 5:00 p.m. - Navasota High School

Class 3A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Franklin vs TBD

Game 1:

Game 2:

Game 3 (if necessary):

Anderson-Shiro vs East Bernard

Game 1: Thursday, April 27th at 5:00 p.m. - Navasota High School

Game 2: Thursday, April 27th at 7:00 p.m. - Navasota High School

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, April 29th at 11:00 a.m. - Navasota High School

Lexington vs Fairfield

Game 1: Thursday, April 27th at 5:00 p.m. - Mart High School

Game 2: Thursday, April 27th at 7:00 p.m. - Mart High School

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, May 1st at 6:00 p.m. - Mart High School

Buffalo vs Troy

Game 1: Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 p.m. - Waco ISD Complex

Game 2: Saturday, April 29th at 6:00 p.m. - Waco ISD Complex

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after game 2

Class 2A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Snook vs Centerville

Thursday, April 27th at 6:00 p.m. - Rudder High School

Somerville vs Leon

Game 1: Friday, April 28th at 6:00 p.m. - Somerville High School

Game 2: Monday, May 1st at 5:00 p.m. - Leon High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after game 2

Iola vs Latexo

Burton - BYE

Bremond vs Goldthwaite

Milano vs TBD

Lovelady vs Shelbyville

Game 1: Thursday, April 27th at 5:00 p.m. - Nacogdoches High School

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, May 1st at 6:00 p.m. - Nacogdoches High School

AREA ROUND

Burton vs TBD

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.