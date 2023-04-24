Allen Academy Golf advances to State

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Varsity Girls & Boys Golf teams are the 2023 TAPPS 2A District 2 Tournament Champions. They hosted the tournament last week at the City Course at The Phillips Event Center on Monday, April 17th.

The boys’ team won their third straight district championship impressively by 26 strokes with six players in the top 15 scores. Junior Jackson Funkhouser was the overall top finisher shooting a 79 on the day. Ethan Lucas tied for 4th place with a score of 86. Seonhu Lee and Matthew Lightsey tied for 8th each shooting a 93. Jacob Seo was 11th with a 94 and Lathan Lucas was 12th at 95.

The girls won by 10 strokes with all five team members qualifying for state. Junior Katherine Ortgies. leading the way placing 3rd overall with a score of 95. Reagan Weikel came in 4th place shooting 100. Khloe Wood and Cameron Cloud tied for 10th place at 114. And, Cassidy Hassell shot 120.

Both teams will advance to compete in the TAPPS 2A State Tournament held on Monday, April 24th, and Tuesday, April 25th at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.

🚨STATE BOUND🚨



Our District Champion Girls & Boys Golf teams are headed to the TAPPS 2A State Tournament! Come by the SEC tomorrow morning for their sendoff to Waco at 8:45 am. #RamTough pic.twitter.com/ZLc0v3u4b0 — Allen Academy Athletics (@Allen_Athletics) April 24, 2023

