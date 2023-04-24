Be Remarkable: Alina Fifer’s compassion and determination is key to BVRC’s success

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alina Fifer, CEO of Brazos Valley Rehab Center (BVRC), has been awarded the “Be Remarkable” award for her outstanding leadership in providing rehabilitation services to the community, regardless of a client’s financial abilities to pay.

BVRC, an independent non-profit healthcare facility located in Bryan, is dedicated to improving the lives of families in the Brazos Valley by providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Therapists work closely with families to determine priorities for intervention, and through their participation, family members are empowered to teach skills to enhance and improve progress in the natural environment.

Despite recent challenges, including the COVID-19 shutdown and ongoing financial challenges in the healthcare system, Fifer has shown remarkable leadership with compassion and dignity, allowing BVRC to remain open and continue to provide these services to the community.

“Alina has been able to keep the facility open to provide these services to the community despite recent and current challenges,” said Dr. Steve Opersteny, the Medical Director of BVRC. “She has shown leadership with compassion and dignity which has allowed BVRC to remain open and to continue to provide healthcare to those residents of Brazos Valley who might not otherwise be able to receive these services.”

Fifer’s dedication to improving the lives of families in the community is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present her with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

Power of the Purse is an annual fundraiser to raise money for BVRC. The event is Friday, April 28, 2023, at Ice House on Main in Bryan. To buy tickets go here.

To learn more about the organization, click here. If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here!

