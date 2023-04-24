Beauty expert shares DIY trends for end-of-school year events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the time of year when big end-of-school year events like prom, formals and graduations are happening. Founder of the Finetta Barber & Beauty Academy, Etta Whitley, said there are small things that can be added inexpensively to elevate students’ event look.

“Sometimes people make it so hard, but COVID showed us that we could do some things ourselves,” Whitley said.

First, you don’t have to spend a lot of time or money at salons because a stellar hairstyle can be achieved at home. Whitley suggests using a curling or flat iron to create styles that can be worn down or pinned up. Twists or braids, like in the video above, can be added for an extra flair.

“With the right flick of the wrist, you got a great style going on,” Whitley said.

Accessories like clips, jewels and scrunchies can elevate the style even more.

“These styles can go from the dinner before the prom, the prom and then that party they don’t talk about after the prom,” Whitley said.

The process can be even more simple for guys. For those with twists or dreadlocks, Whitley recommends washing the hair with shampoo and conditioner and following it up with an oil to keep the hair moisturized. The oil will also give the hair a nice shine for photos, according to Whitley.

For those with a shorter crop, Whitley recommends using hair gel to keep everything in place.

To spruce up students can decide to wear makeup or shave. That’s why Whitley said it’s important to start with a skincare routine. This can be as simple as using a cleanser, toner and moisturizer.

If shaving, Whitley said it’s best to use a serum or oil afterward to cool the skin and moisturize.

Another simple touch to a prom or formal look can be press-on nails. Along with being cost-effective, they can be reused for up to a month.

For more ideas and tips, you can follow the Finetta Barber & Beauty Academy on Facebook. You can also visit the school’s website.

