Brazos Valley Bombers and Calvary FC looking for host families for student athletes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Bombers Baseball and Brazos Valley Calvary F.C. Soccer teams are gearing up to bring a new season of fun, family-friendly sports to the area, but need your help.

The teams are looking for families to host the college soccer and baseball players as they represent the Bombers and USL Soccer teams.

Each host family is being asked to make a two-month commitment to sponsor a player, or multiple players if they choose, with lodging and transportation to and from practice and games.

Team officials say not only will host families be providing a safe home for athletes, but hosting a player can lead to lifelong friendships and memorable experiences.

”It’s really neat to see those connections and how long they last and I’ve heard of people going to weddings, and baby naming rights parties, and all kinds of great things from these players as they’ve grown older and these host families have stayed in touch with them.”

In return, the host family will receive some cool perks as a thank-you for hosting.

Perks include:

✅ The Host Family will receive 1 Free Baseball or Soccer Camp Registration (value of $99)

✅ Each Host Family member will receive a Jersey of their players team

✅ Each Host Family member will receive season tickets to both of the Bombers & the Soccer Team

✅ The Host Family will be invited to both teams Host Family Party Deck night

✅ The Host Family will be recognized on the field for their team

✅ The Host Family will receive a $75 credit at Edible Arrangement for any order

✅ The Host Family will receive a 6 Pack of Cookie Dough Bliss - Ready to Eat Cookie Dough (value of $69.95)

for more information on hosting an athlete click here.

