Davila Middle School teacher surprised with grant from CIA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Davila Middle School science teacher received a huge surprise Monday. Seventh-grade science teacher Amanda Petty was awarded a $60,000 grant from the CIA. She was one of five teachers from across the country to receive one.

The grant, which was only open to K-8th grade teachers, was given by the CIA Mission: Possible Operation Advance Technology program. Petty applied for the grant while at the National Teacher Associatian Conference in Atlanta in March. The application involved Petty submitting a three to four-minute video expressing the need and possible use of advanced technology in her classroom.

Petty’s grant will be used for purchasing items like new computers and coding software.

“There’s so many different careers in technology and STEM fields, so being able to bring those ideas and concepts and letting them try it is really going to enforce those different field views,” Petty said.

Jennifer Tyrell with the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education presented the grant to Petty and said the teacher’s passion was evident in her application. Like the 7th grade teacher, Tyrell is excited to see Bryan ISD students exposed to more opportunities through new technology and equipment.

“Equipment like what we’ll be awarding to Ms. Petty is helping students not only to develop specific skills in that technology but also things like critical thinking skills and teamwork and problem solving,” Tyrell said.

Petty’s new technology and equipment is expected to be in her classroom before the start of the new school year. You can learn more about the grant here.

