Davila Middle School teacher surprised with grant from CIA

The grant, which was only open to K-8th grade teachers, was given by the CIA Mission: Possible...
The grant, which was only open to K-8th grade teachers, was given by the CIA Mission: Possible Operation Advance Technology program(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Davila Middle School science teacher received a huge surprise Monday. Seventh-grade science teacher Amanda Petty was awarded a $60,000 grant from the CIA. She was one of five teachers from across the country to receive one.

The grant, which was only open to K-8th grade teachers, was given by the CIA Mission: Possible Operation Advance Technology program. Petty applied for the grant while at the National Teacher Associatian Conference in Atlanta in March. The application involved Petty submitting a three to four-minute video expressing the need and possible use of advanced technology in her classroom.

Petty’s grant will be used for purchasing items like new computers and coding software.

“There’s so many different careers in technology and STEM fields, so being able to bring those ideas and concepts and letting them try it is really going to enforce those different field views,” Petty said.

Jennifer Tyrell with the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education presented the grant to Petty and said the teacher’s passion was evident in her application. Like the 7th grade teacher, Tyrell is excited to see Bryan ISD students exposed to more opportunities through new technology and equipment.

“Equipment like what we’ll be awarding to Ms. Petty is helping students not only to develop specific skills in that technology but also things like critical thinking skills and teamwork and problem solving,” Tyrell said.

Petty’s new technology and equipment is expected to be in her classroom before the start of the new school year. You can learn more about the grant here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
(FILE)
At least 9 teens injured after shots fired at Texas after-prom party
The collision occurred on Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County.
Pickup truck driver hits woman on motorcycle
A woman died Saturday morning when her home was engulfed by flames in the Blackjack community.
Fatal fire in Robertson County under investigation
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Latest News

Canva
Madison, Robertson county authorities confirm 2 cow ‘mutilation’ incidents
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - April 24
Monday Afternoon Weather Update - April 24
Son-shine center volunteer
Son-Shine Outreach Center recognizes 93-year-old volunteer