Find out what’s buzzin’ in local beekeeping

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association was formed in May 2014 as a club of hobbyist beekeepers in and around the Brazos Valley.

Lynn Burlbaw says he was always interested in beekeeping, so he decided to check out a BVBeeks meeting on the third Tuesday of the month.

“I’ve thought about bees for years. 50 years ago, my brother had bees, but I didn’t have anything to do with them. I saw a sign for the Brazos Valley Beekeepers’ Bee School, and so I said ‘I think I’ll go to that and see what’s going on,’” Burlbaw said.

BVBeeks hosts a Beekeeping School every fall. This year, it’s being held on Saturday, September 9 at First Baptist Church in Bryan. This event is a major fundraiser for the BVBeeks Youth Scholarship Program, which provides education and resources to the future generation of beekeepers from the very first meeting until their hives are fully up and running.

“The club gives the youth keepers a bee suit, gloves, a smoker to keep the bees away, hive tools, a Beekeeping for Dummies book. All of our youth have just gotten their hives. They had to build them, put them all together. On May 5, they’ll get their first bees,” Burlbaw said.

Burlbaw says if you see a swarm, don’t kill it!

“Go online and search ‘swarm removal or swarm trapping’ and names will come up of people who would be interested in going and doing that,” he explained.

If you’ve ever been curious about beekeeping, attending a Brazos Valley Beekeepers meeting is a great place to start. The club is all about beekeeping as a hobby rather than a commercialized industry.

Burlbaw says he loves honey, so he’ll keep most of it for himself and his family.

“The goal isn’t to make a lot of money. I’ll have some for sale probably, but it’s not going to become huge like the commercial ones,” he said.

For more information, contact Bee School Chairman, Lynn Burlbaw, at 979-218-3070 or email: beeschool@bvbeeks.org.

