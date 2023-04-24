It’s almost time for the Friends of the Library book sale

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of the Library book sale is taking place this weekend at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Downtown Bryan.

Those that take part in the event will pay a set price and fill their bag up with books!

This semiannual two-day book sale event happens in the spring and fall.

Donna Pohl stopped by The Three to share how you can get more reads for your buck!

“We support the library system in Bryan-College Station, and that’s all three libraries,” Says Pohl. “We accept gently used and greatly loved books from volunteers, and then our board works five days a week to sort those books, get them in categories, store them and wait for our book sale time.”

Pohl says there will be books of all genres and categories including children’s books, fiction, nonfiction, war, science fiction, and even cookbooks.

On Friday, the event is for members only from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours for the general public are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday then 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday books cost $20 per shopping bag and on Sunday, books cost $10 for the first bag, $5 for each additional bag. Bags are provided.

For more information on this event head over to their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
(FILE)
At least 9 teens injured after shots fired at Texas after-prom party
The collision occurred on Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County.
Pickup truck driver hits woman on motorcycle
A woman died Saturday morning when her home was engulfed by flames in the Blackjack community.
Fatal fire in Robertson County under investigation
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Latest News

Kid to Kid summer styles are in!
‘Kid to Kid’ is helping you gear up for the summer with a special coupon code
The new Seasonal Selection items are hitting the menu at Another Broken Egg.
The perfect blend of sweet and spicy at Another Broken Egg
Hobbyist beekeeper, Lynn Burlbaw, invited The Three to check out the hives he takes care of on...
Find out what’s buzzin’ in local beekeeping
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Compliment sandwich
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Compliment sandwich