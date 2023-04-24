It’s almost time for the Friends of the Library book sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of the Library book sale is taking place this weekend at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Downtown Bryan.

Those that take part in the event will pay a set price and fill their bag up with books!

This semiannual two-day book sale event happens in the spring and fall.

Donna Pohl stopped by The Three to share how you can get more reads for your buck!

“We support the library system in Bryan-College Station, and that’s all three libraries,” Says Pohl. “We accept gently used and greatly loved books from volunteers, and then our board works five days a week to sort those books, get them in categories, store them and wait for our book sale time.”

Pohl says there will be books of all genres and categories including children’s books, fiction, nonfiction, war, science fiction, and even cookbooks.

On Friday, the event is for members only from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours for the general public are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday then 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday books cost $20 per shopping bag and on Sunday, books cost $10 for the first bag, $5 for each additional bag. Bags are provided.

For more information on this event head over to their website.

