‘Kid to Kid’ is helping you gear up for the summer with a special coupon code

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With summer just around the corner, you can rest assured that Kid to Kid is all stocked up with summer gear for the family.

Sara O’Bannon, owner of Kid to Kid says the 6,000 square foot store is stocked up with swimwear, swim shoes, cover-ups, and accessories.

“We have the sun hats, we have the swim shoes, we have the float devices plus the cover ups,” says O’Bannon. “We have maternity swimsuits and things like that as well.”

Kid to Kid has sun protective wear for your little ones with great marked down prices.

You can take advantage of an extra discount just because you watched the Kid to Kid segment on The Three!

“We have such great discounted items. We also have our clearance items that are up to 50% off right now. But again, you can get an extra 10% if you just mentioned this ad,” says O’Bannon.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
(FILE)
At least 9 teens injured after shots fired at Texas after-prom party
The collision occurred on Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County.
Pickup truck driver hits woman on motorcycle
A woman died Saturday morning when her home was engulfed by flames in the Blackjack community.
Fatal fire in Robertson County under investigation
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Latest News

Friends of the Library book sale
It’s almost time for the Friends of the Library book sale
The new Seasonal Selection items are hitting the menu at Another Broken Egg.
The perfect blend of sweet and spicy at Another Broken Egg
Hobbyist beekeeper, Lynn Burlbaw, invited The Three to check out the hives he takes care of on...
Find out what’s buzzin’ in local beekeeping
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Compliment sandwich
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Compliment sandwich