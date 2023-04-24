‘Kid to Kid’ is helping you gear up for the summer with a special coupon code

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With summer just around the corner, you can rest assured that Kid to Kid is all stocked up with summer gear for the family.

Sara O’Bannon, owner of Kid to Kid says the 6,000 square foot store is stocked up with swimwear, swim shoes, cover-ups, and accessories.

“We have the sun hats, we have the swim shoes, we have the float devices plus the cover ups,” says O’Bannon. “We have maternity swimsuits and things like that as well.”

Kid to Kid has sun protective wear for your little ones with great marked down prices.

You can take advantage of an extra discount just because you watched the Kid to Kid segment on The Three!

“We have such great discounted items. We also have our clearance items that are up to 50% off right now. But again, you can get an extra 10% if you just mentioned this ad,” says O’Bannon.

