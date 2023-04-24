Madison, Robertson county authorities confirm 2 cow ‘mutilation’ incidents

CENTRAL TEXAS (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff confirmed they are investigating a report of a young cow that was found with its hide removed from the side of its head.

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak described the scene as undisturbed with no footprints, tire tracks or blood. He said the incident happened about two weeks ago and they’re still investigating.

This is following a similar report from Madison County regarding the death and mutilation of a cow in the area. Both of these incidents happened along TX-OSR in the respective counties. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area.

The post described similar incidents in neighboring Robertson and Brazos County, with a total of six dead cows found in this manner. One was reported in Madison County and one was reported in Robertson County, but the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said they are not investigating any reports of cow mutilation.

It is unclear where the other four incidents were located.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.