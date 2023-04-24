Midweek Game Against Prairie View A&M Moved to 2 p.m.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to the threat of inclement weather in the Brazos Valley, Tuesday’s midweek game against Prairie View A&M has been moved to a 2 p.m. first pitch at Davis Diamond.

Fans can purchase tickets at 12thman.com/softballtickets or at the Davis Diamond ticket office 60 minutes prior to the first pitch. Those unable to attend can follow the action on the SEC Network+, as well as listening on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.