More April showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last full week of April looks to provide a few more chances to pick up some rain before those May flowers start to bloom. But those April showers could come with a few bumps and bruises. Let’s map out what we know and what we don’t for your Tuesday and Wednesday storm chances.

TUESDAY:

The Storm Prediction Center has the western two-thirds of the Brazos Valley marked in a 2 out of 5 risk for strong/severe storms with the rest of the area included in the 1 out of 5 risk. Tuesday’s storm potential is highly conditional, meaning that if all of the environmental conditions are in the right place at the right time the evening hours could be quite noisy. However, if the “cap” on the atmosphere holds this could hinder storm development Tuesday.

Best chance for strong/severe storms will be in the western two-thirds of the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

The latest data as of Monday evening has storms popping up in our westernmost counties around the 5 o’clock hour and moving eastward through about 8 pm. If storms can get going, all modes of severe weather will need to be monitored for with these discrete cells. The main concern will be large hail at least the size of a quarter -- with larger stones possible with more significant storms -- and wind gusts around 40mph. The tornado risk is low, but cannot be ruled out. By the 3 am hour, storms will have moved out of the area.

WEDNESDAY:

This looks to be the more likely storm chance for the Brazos Valley. As of Monday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has the northern portion of the Brazos Valley included in a 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms, including Milam, Robertson, Leon, and portions of Houston Counties. The central portion of the area is marked in a 1 out of 5 risk for storms.

Our next cold front brings another, and more likely, round of storms to the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

Most of your Wednesday is rain free with the exception of a spotty shower through the midday timeframe. Around 7 pm, our eyes shift up to central Texas where we will watch a complex of storms come together. This line will swing southward through the Brazos Valley in the later evening hours through the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. The main concerns with this cluster of storms will be gusty winds up to 70mph with more significant storms. Hail to the size of pocket change as well as a low tornado concern will also need to be monitored.

Gusty winds will be the main concern, with a few storms with the potential to produce pocket change sized hail. (KBTX)

A cold front will follow on the heels of this round of storms, sweeping through early Thursday morning. This will bring clearing skies and comfortable temperatures through the back half of the workweek.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.