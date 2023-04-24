New VFW organization established in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A new veterans organization has been established in the city of College Station.

The College Station VFW Post 12221 held its institution ceremony on Sunday at the Museum of the American G.I.

Heather Huhnke, the incoming commander of the VFW Post, said the post’s objective is to bridge the gap with student veterans and serve the community alongside other veteran organizations.

“We want to be in the community and engaged. We want to be the folks that, when a veteran needs a ramp built or their house cleaned, they reach out to us, and we put a volunteer group together and go out there,” said Huhnke.

Although the VFW Post does not have a physical location yet, there are monthly meetings on the third Sunday. Huhnke said they will work to get the community engaged over the next year to fundraise and buy a post home.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

