No. 2 Aggies Fall to No. 4 Georgia in SEC Finals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team’s SEC Tournament run came up just short following a battle with Georgia in the final (4-2) Sunday at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

The Aggies’ (27-2, 13-0 SEC) 31-match unbeaten run in conference matches came to an end in the Tournament final, as they fell in a tightly contested battle with Georgia (22-4, 12-1 SEC). The Maroon & White faced a deficit and clawed for every point, but their comeback effort came up just short.

“We’ve got to give Georgia credit today,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “They played the big points really well today, and when you’re playing for a championship, you have to go out and take it. I don’t think we played our best tennis in this tournament, but we definitely fought hard, and I credit our team with all the grit and fight they showed. We’ve had a remarkable season so far and I’m hoping that today’s loss will help us fuel the rest of the season.”

Facing a two-point deficit, No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith put A&M on the board as she bested No. 71 Anastasiia Lopato (7-6(5), 6-2) on court 4, cutting the advantage in half, 2-1. The graduate claimed the 113th singles win of her career, which tied the program record for career singles wins.

The Bulldogs struck again on court 3, but the Aggies countered through No. 2 Mary Stoiana. The sophomore bested the No. 3 player in the nation Lea Ma for the second time this season, winning in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) and once again bringing the Maroon & White within one point, 3-2.

Salma Ewing was going step-for-step with the No. 6 player in the nation Dasha Vidmanova on court 2. The pair split the opening sets 6-3 and were tied early in the third (6-3, 3-6, 1-1), however, the match was left unfinished due to Georgia clinching the match on court 6, 4-2.

The Aggies will have a week away from competition before postseason assignments are announced during the NCAA Selection Show on May 1 at 5 p.m.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (UGA) No. 3 Lea Ma – (6-2, 6-4)

(TAMU) No. 73 Salma Ewing – (UGA) No. 6 Dasha Vidmanova (6-3, 3-6, 1-1) unfinished

(UGA) No. 66 Mel Reasco Def. (TAMU) No. 57 Mia Kupres – (6-4, 6-3)

(TAMU) No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith Def. (UGA) No. 71 Anastasiia Lopato (7-6(5), 6-2)

(UGA) Meg Kowalski Def. (TAMU) Daria Smetannikov – (4-6, 6-2, 6-2)

(UGA) Guillermina Grant Def. (TAMU) Jeanette Mireles – (6-3, 6-1)

Doubles Results

(TAMU) No. 25 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing Def. (UGA) Mel Reasco/Dasha Vidmanova – (6-1)

(UGA) No. 35 Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundorn Def. (TAMU) No. 55 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres – (6-3)

(UGA) Meg Kowalski/Lea Ma Def. (TAMU) Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles – (6-4)

MATCH STATS

Mary Stoiana leads the team with 21 dual match singles wins.

Stoiana leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .913 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .913.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 21 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .870.

The Aggies boast a .900 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 20-3 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

The Aggies held a 31-match winning streak in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season, coming to an end in the SEC Tournament.

Salma Ewing is on a six-match winning streak, which leads the team.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 26 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only three matches on courts 1 and 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 20 ranked matches this season, 10 of those have been the top 25.

A&M has lost only five doubles points through 29 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 11 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has broken the program record for all-time doubles wins with 120.

The Aggies have won back-to-back outright SEC regular season titles.

ITA RANKINGS

The team has remained ranked No. 2 in the nation since February 28.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 53 Carson Branstine, No. 57 Mia Kupres, No. 73 Salma Ewing, No. 111 Gianna Pielet and No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 25 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 55 Stoiana/Kupres and No. 63 Stoiana/Goldsmith.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors seven times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 18.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Jayci Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

Goldsmith & Salma Ewing were named to the SEC All-Tournament team.

