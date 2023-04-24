The perfect blend of sweet and spicy at Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new Seasonal Selections items are hitting the menu at Another Broken Egg.

New dishes include the Mango Barbacoa Tostado Stack, the Key West Pancakes, the Honey Lemon Blueberry French Toast, and the Country Fried Steak Benedict.

Co-Owner, Tap Bentz, brought the Mango Barbacoa Tostado Stack for The Three hosts to try. This dish consists of Barbacoa-style mango shredded beef and seasoned black beans layered between flour tortillas and topped with over-medium fried eggs, queso fresco cheese, cilantro, and mango salsa.

“I’m not normally a mango eater, but with the jalapenos, tomatoes, and onions, it really balances it out. It’s just a hint of sweet. We made this for the first time today and it’s going to be a winner,” Bentz said.

You can grab a seat at Another Broken Egg seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

