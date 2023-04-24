Rudder gymnastics preps for state meet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since the opening of Rudder High School many things have changed but Ranger gymnastics in the state meet has remained an expectation.

“Rudder’s made it to state every year other than COVID,” said boy’s head coach Omar Loya.

The Rudder gymnastics program has become a staple at the state meet over the last decade.

“I don’t know the exact number but we love going and we’ve been frequent,” exclaimed girl’s head coach Cali Currie.

Making it to State has turned more into an expectation rather than a goal for the Rangers.

“It’s expected you are going to make it but that’s just because we’ve done it year after year and it was something that started before I got here,” said Loya. “It also shows how Rudder High School and Bryan ISD really support the program.”

The two teams consider themselves one family.

“It’s a tight knit family and I think that’s pretty cool in itself,” said Loya.

As the grueling 6-month season is coming to an end, the Rudder girls believe their greatest strength this year has been their resiliency.

“We’ve had a lot of set back and adversity this season and we have a very small team so of our small team of six it’s kind of been the little team that could,” said Currie.

Currie and her team didn’t think they would get passed regional’s let alone to the state. Now the goal is to do better than last season and maybe bring home some medals.

“We have Macy [Fletcher] and Savannah [Hall] who are our top individuals,” said Currie. “If they do what they’ve been doing all season that they can somehow pull out a top ten finish and bring home a medal.”

The Lady Rangers claimed the Region II title thanks to a one-two finish in the All-Around. Fletcher claimed silver while Savannah Hall claimed gold.

“We’ve gone through a lot of injuries with every girl,” said junior, Savannah Hall. “I don’t think we’ve had a single meet but regional’s that every single girls was on every apparatus they could be on so getting there was just really special and winning because all of us were on each apparatus was amazing.”

While coach Loya hopes his squad learns from this state experience he also has another team on his mind.

“I want my boys to do well but we’re excited for the girls because they are really strong this year,” Loya stated.

The Texas High School Gymnastics State Championship meet begins April 27th at A&M Consolidated.

