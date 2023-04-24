Son-Shine Outreach Center recognizes 93-year-old volunteer

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Son-Shine Outreach Center is Madisonville has gone through a lot of changes over the years, however 93-year-old Alice Burrows has been a mainstay.

For more than three decades Burrows has volunteered at the center, and to this day still comes in every week.

“It’s just a pleasure to get up and come in, and you have so many different wonderful people to work with,” said Burrows.

Burrows has fought through two back surgeries and dual hip surgeries, during each one she was only out a maximum of three weeks at a time.

“She is willing to work let me tell you, for 93-years-old she gets up and she goes, I mean there’s no stopping her ,” said Co-worker Scarlette Bishop.

“She still goes to church, she still comes here and still gets groceries from Walmart and does all the things that the rest of us do,” said Son-Shine Outreach Coordinator Lisa Wamsley.

Burrows says she’s happy to keep moving.

“It’s just a pleasure to get up at my age and come to work,” Burrows said. “It does you good and keeps me going.”

