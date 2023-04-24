Teams go the extra mile during Walk Across Texas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walk Across Texas has wrapped up in the Brazos Valley and teams worked hard to meet their goal.
Walk Across Texas is a physical activity program created by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service with the goal of having teams “walk” the 832 miles “across Texas” in eight weeks.
Different physical activities can be counted toward the team’s mile count.
The event ran from Feb. 11 - April 7.
This year, many teams far surpassed that goal. A total of 221 teams joined the challenge with 162 teams completing the challenge.
Final placing of top three teams include:
First place/Hall of Fame Team
- Team: Team Godzilla
- Miles: 3908
Second place team
- Team: The AgriVators
- Miles: 3361.6
Third place team
- Team: Road Scholars
- Miles: 3219.64
Most Creative Team Name
- Team: Caught Between a Walk and a Hard Pace
Most Inspirational Person
- Julio Torres
- Team: Team Godzilla
