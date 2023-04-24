Teams go the extra mile during Walk Across Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walk Across Texas has wrapped up in the Brazos Valley and teams worked hard to meet their goal.

Walk Across Texas is a physical activity program created by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service with the goal of having teams “walk” the 832 miles “across Texas” in eight weeks.

Different physical activities can be counted toward the team’s mile count.

The event ran from Feb. 11 - April 7.

This year, many teams far surpassed that goal. A total of 221 teams joined the challenge with 162 teams completing the challenge.

Final placing of top three teams include:

First place/Hall of Fame Team

Team: Team Godzilla

Miles: 3908

Second place team

Team: The AgriVators

Miles: 3361.6

Third place team

Team: Road Scholars

Miles: 3219.64

Most Creative Team Name

Team: Caught Between a Walk and a Hard Pace

Most Inspirational Person

Julio Torres

Team: Team Godzilla

