Teams go the extra mile during Walk Across Texas

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walk Across Texas has wrapped up in the Brazos Valley and teams worked hard to meet their goal.

Walk Across Texas is a physical activity program created by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service with the goal of having teams “walk” the 832 miles “across Texas” in eight weeks.

Different physical activities can be counted toward the team’s mile count.

The event ran from Feb. 11 - April 7.

This year, many teams far surpassed that goal. A total of 221 teams joined the challenge with 162 teams completing the challenge.

Final placing of top three teams include:

First place/Hall of Fame Team

  • Team: Team Godzilla
  • Miles: 3908

Second place team

  • Team: The AgriVators
  • Miles: 3361.6

Third place team

  • Team: Road Scholars
  • Miles: 3219.64

Most Creative Team Name

  • Team: Caught Between a Walk and a Hard Pace

Most Inspirational Person

  • Julio Torres
  • Team: Team Godzilla

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
(FILE)
At least 9 teens injured after shots fired at Texas after-prom party
The collision occurred on Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham in Washington County.
Pickup truck driver hits woman on motorcycle
A woman died Saturday morning when her home was engulfed by flames in the Blackjack community.
Fatal fire in Robertson County under investigation
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Latest News

The Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers and Calvary FC looking for host families for student athletes
Canva
Madison, Robertson county authorities confirm 2 cow ‘mutilation’ incidents
The grant, which was only open to K-8th grade teachers, was given by the CIA Mission: Possible...
Davila Middle School teacher surprised with grant from CIA
Aggie Baseball Midweek Preview: Sam Houston
Aggie Baseball Midweek Preview: Sam Houston