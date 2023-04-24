Weekend Gardener: Planting Texas Superstars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas has some fantastic plants and trees for you to consider using in your gardens.

“We get calls this time of year. ‘What can I plant in my yard? What can I plant in my landscape,’” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.

Whittlesey says there’s a program called “Texas Superstars” that showcases some plants that have been tested by AgriLife, the Texas Department of Agriculture and some nurseries.

“We want plants that don’t use a lot of water, don’t need a lot of care, don’t get a lot of insects or pests and these are them,” she said.

You can take a look at the information on each plant here.

You can also visit the Leach Teaching Gardens in College Station to look at the “Texas Superstars” garden space. You can find The Gardens at 556 John Kimbrough Blvd.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.