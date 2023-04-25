Aggie softball run rules Prairie View A&M 12-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Sophomore pitchers Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy combined to no-hit Prairie View A&M as Texas A&M run-ruled the Panthers, 12-0, in five innings Tuesday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

Leavitt started the game and struck out three of the eight batters she faced, while allowing two walks in 2.0 innings of work. Kennedy (9-4) earned the win after pitching the final three innings striking out three and allowing two walks.

Sophomore Allie Enright led the Aggies with the hot bat going 2-for-3, including two doubles and four RBI. Ten different Aggies scored, including freshman Riley Valentine and junior Trinity Cannon each scoring a pair of runs.

Texas A&M (30-17) scored six runs in the opening frame, before adding one in the fourth. A five-run fourth inning put the Aggies in run-rule territory, before Kennedy sat Prairie View A&M (23-17) down in order in the top half of the fifth to end the game.

The victory marked win No. 30 on the season for first-year Aggie head coach Trisha Ford. In her 13-year head coaching career she has registered 30 or more wins in 10 seasons.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host Mizzou in a three-game series beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Allie Enright – 2-for-3, 4 RBI, 2 2B

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 BB

Morgan Smith – 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Emily Leavitt – 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Emiley Kennedy – 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Koko Wooley walked, followed by an Amari Harper single and Trinity Cannon walked. Julia Cottril singled to score Wooley and Morgan Smith grounded out to score Harper. Rylen Wiggins walked to load the bases and Gracyn Coleman walked to score Cannon. Allie Enright doubled to left center to score Cottrill and Wiggins. TAMU 6, PVAMU 0

B3 | Riley Valentine walked, followed by a Star Ferguson single. Valentine scored via sac fly from Wooley. TAMU 7, PVAMU 0

B4 | Cannon singled, followed by an Aiyana Coleman walk and Smith walk to load the bases. Wiggins flied out to score Cannon. Riley Valentine doubled down the right field line to score Coleman and Smith. Enright doubled hit her second double of the game to scorre Smith and Valentine. TAMU 12, PVAMU 0

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Trisha Ford

On the combined no-hitter…

“E-squared. It was a good game coming off the weekend. I wanted to get them some bullpen work but with live batter, so I knew going in that Leavitt was going to throw for two innings and Kennedy was going to throw the next innings. I’m happy with what we did today.”

