Barker’s trade up program gives students hands-on experience

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Barker’s Trade Up Program is a 6,000 hour class, with 432 hours in the classroom and the rest spent in the field learning from a Senior Technician.

The Three followed Senior Tech, Jared McNamara, and his HVAC apprentice, Jawan Lewis, as they worked on cleaning an air conditioning system for one of their customers.

Lewis says from the beginning of the program to now, he has seen his skills improve greatly.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot, just from the few months that I’ve been training with Jared. Being out here with him makes me feel more comfortable with what I’m doing. Everything feels more natural,” Lewis said.

McNamara agrees, saying he’s seen Lewis’ confidence and comfortability improve through this hands-on experience.

“This hands-on training is vital. There’s an old school way of just throwing the guys in there and letting them figure it out, but it’s really important to teach them about the certain ways we do things here at Barker’s. There are certain processes we like to keep in place, so we’re all on the same page. Everybody has a little bit of a different tactic for how they do things, but this way, they know what we expect from them,” McNamara said.

Lewis says he highly recommends the Barker’s Trade Up Program to anyone interested in a career in HVAC.

“I’ve been searching for a way to get into this career since I was 22, but I just didn’t know where to start. This program gave me the opportunity I needed and it’s been great ever since. I can’t complain,” he said.

Applications are being accepted now for the next round of the program starting in October. You can learn more about the Barker’s Trade Up Program here.

