Basketball Adds Transfer Jace Carter to 2023-24 Roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bolstered its 2023-24 roster with the addition of transfer Jace Carter, who earned second-team All-Missouri Valley honors as a sophomore at Illinois-Chicago last season.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Carter, from Titusville, Florida, averaged a team-high 16.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season and also led the Flames with 53 steals. He posted five double-doubles in points and rebounds, and he had eight games with 20-or-more points, including a career-high 28 vs. Stonehill.

“Jace is a pass, dribble, shoot player,” Texas A&M assistant coach Steve Roccaforte said. “He is the type of guy that fits perfectly in the Buzz Williams system. He is a worker who understands the value of team. He is a winning player who will get better every day. He can defend and rebound and those are two of our main objectives. We are extremely thankful to have him!”

Carter was one of four players nationally and the lone Missouri Valley Conference player to average more than 16.0 points while also totaling more than 50 steals and 200 rebounds during the 2022-23 campaign. As a freshman, Carter earned a spot on the Horizon League All-Freshman Team after starting 17 of the final 18 games of the season while contributing 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

In two seasons in the Windy City, Carter averaged 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while seeing action in 51 games with 47 appearances in the starting lineup. At Astronaut High School, Carter was the 2020 Player of the Year by the Space Coast Daily and the Brevard Sports Network. He was named first-team All-Space Coast in 2020 and was a three-time finalist for the FACA Class 4A Player of the Year. A three-star recruit according to 247sports.com, Carter scored over 1,500 points in three seasons on the varsity squad.

