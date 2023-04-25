Bryan-College Station economy remains in stable condition newest PERC report shows

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Experts say the economy in the Bryan-College Station area is stable, even as the national economy remains uncertain.

A new report from Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center came out recently, showing the local unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in February 2023 compared to 3.2% in January. That’s below the 3.6% national level and Texas’ 4% unemployment rate.

But, professional services like accounting and business consulting started 2023 out strong in the local area.

Dennis Jansen, Director of Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center, said they found the professional and business services industry grew by nearly 30% between the start of COVID-19 and February 2023.

“We looked at how employment has grown, specifically from February 2020, when COVID first hit,” said Jansen. “If we look at local industries, the industry that has done the best, according to growth, is business and professional services. It’s not a huge fraction to our population it’s about 10% but it’s grown rapidly. Just think, the industry seeing the most growth are those who help other businesses.”

Shirley Schulz owns Income Tax & More in Bryan. In the over three decades she’s been in the business, Schulz has seen the industry go through many changes.

“We were lucky in COVID because people still needed their taxes done. It took a little toll on us but not overall,” said Schulz. “Now, we see more individuals do their taxes online to save money. The revenue has gone down, but, we are seeing growth with our small business owners. They are coming in more and more this year. This shows people are growing in our community which makes us grow.”

Schulz said it’s hard to see growth first hand because her company has stayed so consistent when it comes to employees and clients. But, she acknowledged that growth in her business is a necessity as the community gets bigger.

The newest PERC report also states Bryan-College Station continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

“The unemployment rate ticked up one tenth of a percent in February. So, now it’s a 3.3% unemployment rate. That is still a historically low rate. If you look back to 2000, you won’t see an unemployment rate in this area at 3.3 % or lower until 2017 or 2018,” Jansen said.

Still, as the Federal Reserve fights inflation, experts say it may impact the future of Bryan-College Station’s economy. For now, Jansen describes the economy as stable.

“I’ll explain it as we’re in kind of a holding pattern. The economy isn’t doing badly or well. We’re honestly in a strong position,” said Jansen. “We just can’t predict the future right now.”

For more information on the latest PERC report, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.