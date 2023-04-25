College Station ISD hosts “Seat at the Table” discussion

CSISD Seat at the Table discussion
CSISD Seat at the Table discussion(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight College Station ISD hosted the Texas High School Coaches Association’s “Seat at the Table” event.

About a dozen female coaches from different sports and schools within CISIS gathered Monday evening at the CSISD boardroom. The goal was to discuss best practice and issues surrounding being a female in the coaching and teaching profession.

COO of the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation Libby Pacheco says she hoped every coach walked out of the event feeling confident in their profession.

“Females can be coaches and moms. Some work life balance and they can be wives,” said Pacheco when asked what key talking points will be discussed. “How can they best lead their athletes and to be those role models that we know we need them to be. Also how to be more empowered being female leaders on their own campus,” Pacheco continued.

