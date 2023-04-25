Family shares funeral services for Robertson County man killed last week

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Robertson County man allegedly murdered last week by his wife at the couple’s home has released more information about funeral services and support they have received from the community.

Cody Albers was shot to death one week ago today reportedly by Brittany Albers on Red Rock Road near Franklin.

Today, Cody’s sister shared the following statement with News 3′s Rusty Surette on behalf of the family:

“As a family, we are in a perpetual state of shock and devastation. Cody Albers wasn’t just some man. Cody was a beloved son, a brother, an uncle a grandson, but most importantly, he was an amazing father. Cody was the type of man that never met a stranger and he was more than willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was known for always making everyone laugh and being the prankster of the group. And we will miss him every day. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that has been shown to us during this tragedy. There is no way to put into words our gratitude for his friends, the local community, and the sheriff’s department for pulling together to help us put Cody to rest. We ask that you keep his children and our family in your prayers during this time.”

A motive for the shooting has not been shared publicly by law enforcement authorities.

Funeral services are set for Friday, April 28, at Hillier Funeral Home on E 29th Street in Bryan. The public viewing will begin at 11 a.m. followed by services at noon.

“Given the abrupt and unforeseen circumstances of his passing, the expenses for his funeral have been unexpectedly put on his immediate family. Given our situation and our limited options, we are asking for donations to be put solely toward the cost of his funeral and related expenses. If you find yourself able to give we would be eternally grateful,” the family said in a statement shared on a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.