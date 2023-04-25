Find a special piece of jewelry for mom at Texas Rose Boutique

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner and the Texas Rose Boutique is the perfect place to stop and find that special gift.

Sami Jo Catalena, owner of Texas Rose Boutique, says they are stocked up and ready to help you fined the best selection of turquoise and accent jewelry for that special mom in your life.

“We’ve got a little variety of the things that we offer in the store,” says Catalena. “We have our turquoise jewelry here, but not only that, we’ve got some special things that we’re bringing into the store.”

The specialty boutique carries J Forks jewelry line which incorporates a lot of tooled leather that’s crafted in Boerne, Texas.

“We’ve got our J Alexander jewelry boxes and like trinket boxes. Those are really nice. They’re super affordable. And then another fun thing we have is our coffee table books,” says Catalena. “We’ve got a variety of those, so if she likes turquoise jewelry and you just want something fun to go with it, it’s a neat thing that you can put on the table and they can really enjoy and learn something about it.”

Catalena says if you would like to personalize a gift for mom, the staff can help you.

”We can create a set for them. We can toss a jewelry box in with it. That way she has somewhere really nice to put it and one of the best things about all of this is that we have price points from $10 on up,” says Catalena.

Head over to the Texas Rose Boutique in Downtown Bryan to find that special gift or visit their website.

