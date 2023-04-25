Find a special piece of jewelry for mom at Texas Rose Boutique

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner and the Texas Rose Boutique is the perfect place to stop and find that special gift.

Sami Jo Catalena, owner of Texas Rose Boutique, says they are stocked up and ready to help you fined the best selection of turquoise and accent jewelry for that special mom in your life.

“We’ve got a little variety of the things that we offer in the store,” says Catalena. “We have our turquoise jewelry here, but not only that, we’ve got some special things that we’re bringing into the store.”

The specialty boutique carries J Forks jewelry line which incorporates a lot of tooled leather that’s crafted in Boerne, Texas.

“We’ve got our J Alexander jewelry boxes and like trinket boxes. Those are really nice. They’re super affordable. And then another fun thing we have is our coffee table books,” says Catalena. “We’ve got a variety of those, so if she likes turquoise jewelry and you just want something fun to go with it, it’s a neat thing that you can put on the table and they can really enjoy and learn something about it.”

Catalena says if you would like to personalize a gift for mom, the staff can help you.

”We can create a set for them. We can toss a jewelry box in with it. That way she has somewhere really nice to put it and one of the best things about all of this is that we have price points from $10 on up,” says Catalena.

Head over to the Texas Rose Boutique in Downtown Bryan to find that special gift or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
An autopsy returned Monday points to pneumonia as the cause of death for one cow while...
New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert

Latest News

Making the St. Jude’s dream home feel like home.
Meet the women using their design skills to make the St. Jude’s Dream Home feel like home
This week’s hot home is not a home at all, but rather a beautiful piece of property situated on...
Hot Homes: For sale in Franklin
The Three followed Senior Tech, Jared McNamara, and his HVAC apprentice, Jawan Lewis, as they...
Barker’s trade up program gives students hands-on experience
THE THR3E(Recurring) - best ballgame foods
THE THR3E(Recurring) - best ballgame foods