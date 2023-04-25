Focus at Four: House Republicans unveil border security legislation

The bill includes a provision by Brazos Valley Congressman Michael McCaul
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - House Homeland Security Committee Republicans on Monday unveiled new border security legislation.

Lawmakers say the Border Reinforcement Act ensures U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with state and local law enforcement, have the tools needed to respond to what they say is a record-breaking crisis at the border.

The bill includes a provision introduced by Brazos Valley Congressman Michael McCaul.

According to the legislation, it would require the Government Office of Accountability to conduct a study on the costs incurred by states to secure the southwest border in the absence of the federal government, as well as the feasibility of a reimbursement program.

“States like Texas have been forced to pay exorbitant and disparate costs to combat this crisis and keep our nation secure,” said McCaul.

Monday’s announcement comes after The Biden administration said it plans to announce a new border security plan this week.

Any announcement would come about two weeks before immigration restrictions, including Title 42, are scheduled to be lifted on May 11.

You can watch our full interview with Rep. McCaul in the video player above.

