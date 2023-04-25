Friends of the Library hosting huge book sale for all ages

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can have thousands of books at your fingertips this weekend thanks to the Friends of the Library. The organization is hosting a Bargain Book Sale starting Friday that’ll feature thousands of books for all ages from various authors.

“Children’s books, science, technology, health, medicine, fiction, nonfiction,” the organization’s president, Summer Adams, said. “We have hardbacks, softbacks, art, military.”

The book sale, which is free admission, will be on the second floor of the Clara B. Mounce Public Library and will be from Friday to Sunday. The cost is $20 per bag Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the first bag will be $10 and the additional bags will be $5.

Bags will be provided by the organization.

“We have so many people who come, they just love to stock up on their favorite genre, their favorite author,” Adams said. “It’s very fun.”

The book sale will be open to Friends of the Library members only Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Members will also be able to shop Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. before doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. Non-members can sign up for a membership at the door.

Sunday will be open to everyone from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All the books are new or “gently loved” and have been donated by the community. The proceeds from the book sale will go toward programming in the Bryan/College Station Public Library System like the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Another is the system’s Summer Reading Program, which runs from June 1 to July 31.

This summer’s theme is “All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora,” and it focuses on inclusivity. You can learn more about it and register here.

Other summer programs include having Lucas Miller, the singing zoologist, a clown, mini-golf in the library, and Juneteenth events.

“We have lots and lots of fun things, and all of this is supported by the Friends of the Library,” library system director Bea Saba said.

If you would like to donate gently used books for the book sale, you can drop them off at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library or the Larry J. Ringer Library during operating hours.

The dates and hours for the book sale can be found here.

