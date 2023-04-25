Hot Homes: For sale in Franklin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s hot home is not a home at all, but rather a beautiful piece of property situated on .70 acres of land located near Camp Creek in Franklin.

With direct access to the 900-acre private lake, you can enjoy all of the opportunities for fishing, swimming, boating, kayaking, or simply enjoy the serene and peaceful surroundings.

This property is just a short drive to Bryan/College Station and has easy access to Dallas and Houston.

The home on the property is currently unlivable and in need of major renovations or possibly even demolition, but with some investment and effort, you could build your dream home or a weekend getaway.

“It’s just the most peaceful place in the world. We call it God’s Country. It is really a beautiful place,” Ruffino said.

For more details, contact Cherry Ruffino here.

