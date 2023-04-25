I-45 to close in Walker County Wednesday evening

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a temporary closure in Walker County Wednesday night.

I-45 in Walker County will be fully closed on Wednesday, April 26 starting at 8 pm and reopened the next morning at 5 am.

Traffic will be detoured off the main lanes of I-45.

This temporary closure is part of the $200 million reconstruction of I-45 that involves replacing the four-lane freeway with a six-lane freeway with concrete medians in Walker County. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2026.

