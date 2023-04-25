Jefferson Awards 2023: Agustin Lara

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Take one glance in Agustin Lara’s classroom and you can tell he wants to show his students the world.

“That’s very, very important because a lot of my students are not exposed. They don’t have the opportunity to be exposed to those international experiences,” said Lara. “So every time I travel abroad, I try to learn as much as I can and I try to bring artifacts from different countries and just teach them.”

Lara is a fourth grade bilingual teacher at Neal Elementary in Bryan.

“They were looking for a bilingual teacher. I said ‘maybe I can teach for one, maybe two years,’” he said.

He has spent 26 years at Neal and has worked hard to build his career. Lara came to Texas from Mexico by himself when he was 15 years old.

“I was working full time and just going to school at night.”

His hard work and accomplishments, including a certificate for learning English as a second language, are displayed on the classroom walls. They serve as an example to his students that hard work can lead to success.

“The thing I like the most about teaching is that I can make a difference in my student’s lives but also in their parents’ lives,” said Lara.

Lara also enriches their lives outside the classroom. In 1997, he created the youth dance group, Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco.

“When I came here, I noticed that we had many, many Hispanic, bilingual students but there was nothing for them to do, especially after school,” said Lara. “So that’s when I began Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco.”

There are currently 45 dance team members from 12 different schools. They practice Friday evenings in the Neal Elementary School cafeteria.

Lara takes the kids to perform at churches, nursing homes and various community programs. During the holidays, he and the dance students also ring the bell to raise money for the Salvation Army.

“Many times they don’t even know they’re having a positive impact on others. They think they’re just having fun but really they’re making a big difference in others,” he said.

Lara has built trust with his students and their families. So much that in times of crisis, they turn to him.

“We don’t mind selling food plates to help families in need,” he said. “Whenever somebody in the family gets sick, whenever they are homeless, we can do a little bit and it’s going to make a big difference in their life and the kids’ lives.”

El maestro, the teacher, is feeding the community spiritually and literally. He created the Neal Vegetable Garden several years ago.

“I can incorporate science, reading, writing and math skills, and students have a lot of fun doing that but we also reach the community,” said Lara.

That’s because they donate the harvested vegetables to neighbors near the school.

“My father he used to tell me, ‘Do whatever makes you happy.’ And it’s what makes me happy: helping the community and they’re part of my family.”

