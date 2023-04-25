Jefferson Awards 2023: K9s4COPS’s Kristi Schiller wants more protection for school students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the wake of mass shootings and other violence on school campuses, students across the country have been on edge about their safety in the classroom. But one organization is taking steps to change that.

K9s4COPs, a nonprofit founded by Kristi Schiller, has expanded its mission to include an initiative called K9s4KIDs, aimed at keeping children safe in school.

Schiller, a passionate advocate for law enforcement, started K9s4COPs to pair police officers with canine partners to help fight crime. Thanks to donors and supporters, the program has placed more than 200 dogs with law enforcement agencies around the world. But after the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut in 2012, Schiller knew she needed to do more.

“Why are we not putting trained handlers and dogs in every school?” Schiller asked. “I firmly believe that students should be provided every opportunity and they should have the confidence when they go to school that it’s going to be a gun-free and drug-free environment and that they will be able to shine because they’re confident they’re in a safe place.”

To date, K9s4KIDs has placed 32 dogs in public schools, with eight of them in the Brazos Valley alone. The dogs are trained to search classrooms and lockers for drugs and weapons, and their presence has already led to gun seizures and drug confiscations. The program now protects more than 3 million students each day.

Schiller believes dogs are an important tool in keeping schools safe.

“They don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. They don’t say, ‘Well, I have this many vacation days.’ They work for the love of a tennis ball, and they don’t care. They’re there to do their job, you can’t con them. You can’t hide anything from them. Their noses are 500,000 times stronger than humans.”

The dogs provided by K9s4COPs have already helped take more than 200,000 guns and more than $4 billion in illegal narcotics off the streets. But Schiller isn’t stopping there. She’s also supporting Operation Safe Shield, an organization that aims to put bullet-resistant windshields in patrol vehicles.

Schiller’s dedication to the cause is unwavering, even in the face of personal struggles. In the past year, she has suffered several strokes but continues to recover.

“Just because they say, the experts say, it may be the end, up here it’s not the end for me,” she said. “If I’m going to be carrying the last dog in a school and it’s my last breath, then so be it.”

For Schiller, who has championed dozens of causes, focusing on children, mental health, the arts, law enforcement, and academia, the safety of students is too important to ignore.

“Just don’t put your head in the sand,” she said. “We have to address the problems that we have, and we have to come up with real solutions.”

Schiller is a fifth-generation Texan, a proud mom, and says her parents instilled in her early on the importance of gifting through mantras such as “those that can, do.” She also lends her ranch to nonprofit groups for fundraising events and hosts fundraising dinners for Allen Academy.

Schiller’s efforts to keep students and communities across the world safe are why she is a recipient of this year’s Jefferson Awards.

The American Institute for Public Service created the Jefferson Awards in 1972, honoring those who have dedicated time to public service. Since 2004, select local citizens have been honored with Jefferson Awards for their outstanding public service in our community.

For information on the history of the American Institute for Public Service or the National Jefferson Awards, log on to www.jeffersonawards.org.

