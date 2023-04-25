Jefferson Awards 2023: Tracey Calanog

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You won’t see Tracy Calanog in the spotlight too often. In fact, at most Lions Club meetings, she’ll be sitting at the computer helping with slides or videos for the featured speaker.

It’s a role perfectly suited for her. Helping is, after all, what she does.

“I have a hard time saying no to helping,” Calanog said with a laugh.

Her volunteer resume is impressive. She’s the Executive Director of the Trafficking and Exploitation Action Network (TEAN).

“Whenever people would get run out of those cities [Houston, Austin and Waco], they would come right through Bryan-College Station. We realized we can do something about this and we’ll move forward with it and so we sat down and formulated TEAN”

She authored the volunteer training program for the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention.

“One of my very good friends reached out to me and asked if I would like to help with the marketing realm of the group and the very first conference that they were holding.”

“Of course, I said yes, absolutely, would love to, and I got hooked ever since then.”

She’s heavily involved in Relay for Life, an organization she’s personally connected to, as a cancer survivor herself.

“Never in a million years did I think that I would have to be one of the ones receiving services from the organization I started off volunteering for my family.”

She’s served on the local board of directors for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I am Priceless, and founded Wake Up Aggieland, dedicated to educating the community on health-based initiatives.

“One of the things when I joined NAMI it was, ‘okay how can we educate the community that you exist [and] that you’re doing all these amazing things?’”

But the thing Tracey is most proud of is her family.

“Your life takes on a whole new meaning when you become a parent, But when you become a parent to a 2 and an 8-year-old, it’s different.”

Tracey and her husband adopted their two sons and settled their family in the Brazos Valley.

Just like with everything else, she’s heavily involved in and out of their school, as Parent Teacher Organization president, and in scouting, as a committee chair.

“I started in PTO as soon as we got the kids and the very next school year and I knew that I wanted to help the school that was helping my son.”

You see, it’s not a matter of if Tracey Calanog will volunteer for something, but when.

“Yes, I’m involved with a lot of different things. Along the way, it’s not about making myself feel good, it’s about teaching others what helping is, what being part of the community is all about.”

You might not always see her, but she’s there, helping.

