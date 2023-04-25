Jefferson Awards 2023: Krista Bligh

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Animals, and especially animal rescue, have always been Krista Bligh’s passion.

“I actually grew up doing it,” Bligh said. “My mom was a wildlife rehabilitator before me. I grew up with the raccoons in my hair, squirrels. I was just different from everybody else because I had a ton of animals everywhere.”

When her mom retired, Krista picked up where she left off by getting licensed and creating Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation.

“Everything from a raccoon or squirrel all the way to a bald eagle occasionally,” Bligh said.

Big or small, orphaned or injured, Bligh works day and night to help wildlife. When she receives the call, she is ready to act

“We easily get in 500 animals a year on the low point,” she said. “We have already had at least 100 already this year alone.”

Paws and Claws is currently the only place in the Brazos Valley that accepts wildlife.

Bligh fills that need along with her mom and a few volunteers, focused on educating the community as she goes.

When she’s not caring for dozens of animals, she is a full-time student at Texas A&M majoring in wildlife zoology.

“A lot of people are like ‘how on earth do you do it?’” Bligh said. “I go take my class, I run home and feed babies, I go back out.”

It’s a passion that requires balance.

“It’s kind of a struggle to juggle the wildlife and classes just with the sheer amount of patients we take in,” Bligh said. “It’s one thing if they are healthy animals that we are just feeding and giving water to, but they all have a lot of medical issues. We are constantly treating them, wrapping bandages. A lot of times, I’ll record my lectures at A&M and listen to them while I’m feeding baby squirrels.”

Paws and Claws is a nonprofit that survives based on donations.

“We do want to look into applying for grants, but right now we have a really nice community base that’s been really kind about donating so that helps cover the baseline costs and the rest my family covers,” she said.

Bligh hopes to attend veterinary school and grow Paws and Claws into a staffed shelter.

“That would be the really long-term goal,” she said.

It’s her selflessness, hard work, and dedication to making the community a better place that makes her a 2023 Jefferson Award winner.

