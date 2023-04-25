Livestock management to highlight Burleson County Beef Tour

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A variety of livestock management topics will highlight this year’s Burleson County Beef Tour.

Topics will include managing forages and soil fertility through drought and recovery, antibiotic restrictions and internal parasite control, cattle handling demonstration, a Natural Resources Conservation Service update and programs available to producers, and aquatic vegetation management and control.

Three Continuing Education Units will be given out.

The Burleson County Beef Tour is Friday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Casey Zboril’s in Caldwell.

There is no registration fee, but lunch is provided, so organizers ask that attendees RSVP to the Burleson County Extension Office at 979-567-2308.

For more information, go to their Facebook page.

