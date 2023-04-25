Livestock management to highlight Burleson County Beef Tour

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Burleson County will host a discussion covering a variety of livestock topics
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A variety of livestock management topics will highlight this year’s Burleson County Beef Tour.

Topics will include managing forages and soil fertility through drought and recovery, antibiotic restrictions and internal parasite control, cattle handling demonstration, a Natural Resources Conservation Service update and programs available to producers, and aquatic vegetation management and control.

Three Continuing Education Units will be given out.

The Burleson County Beef Tour is Friday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Casey Zboril’s in Caldwell.

There is no registration fee, but lunch is provided, so organizers ask that attendees RSVP to the Burleson County Extension Office at 979-567-2308.

For more information, go to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes
An autopsy returned Monday points to pneumonia as the cause of death for one cow while...
New information shared Monday about cow deaths in the area
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Suspected drunken driver hits, kills Taylor Swift fan headed home from concert
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

Latest News

Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
East Texas couple accused of forcibly tattooing children
Israel Ballester II
Milam County jury acquits man on murder charge in deadly shooting, finds him guilty on lesser charge
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Burleson County will host a discussion covering...
Livestock management to highlight Burleson County Beef Tour
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - April 25
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - April 25